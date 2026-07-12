F-35 deliveries to Türkiye possible - US Permanent Representative to NATO

US Permanent Representative to NATO, Ambassador Matthew Whitaker, has said that an agreement between Ankara and Washington on the delivery of fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets is possible, though the process will not be immediate.

"Even if Türkiye is readmitted to the program and meets all legal requirements, these aircraft will not be delivered overnight",

Whitaker said.

Whitaker acknowledged the concerns of the US Congress but described Türkiye as an important and well-prepared ally integrated with the West, stressing that Washington should deepen its ties with Ankara.