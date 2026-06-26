Vestnik Kavkaza

Final US-Iran agreement must be approved by Iranian Parliament

Final US-Iran agreement must be approved by Iranian Parliament
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Any final agreement reached between Tehran and Washington will require approval from Iran's parliament, according to Alireza Salimi, a member of the legislature's presidium.

According to Salimi, the recently signed memorandum between the two sides only outlines the framework for negotiations. If it is developed into a full-fledged agreement, each article would have to be reviewed by parliament in accordance with the constitution.

Salimi also stressed that Iranian authorities would not allow a repeat of the 2015 JCPOA experience, which the United States unilaterally abandoned in 2018.

410 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.