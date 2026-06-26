Final US-Iran agreement must be approved by Iranian Parliament

Any final agreement reached between Tehran and Washington will require approval from Iran's parliament, according to Alireza Salimi, a member of the legislature's presidium.

According to Salimi, the recently signed memorandum between the two sides only outlines the framework for negotiations. If it is developed into a full-fledged agreement, each article would have to be reviewed by parliament in accordance with the constitution.

Salimi also stressed that Iranian authorities would not allow a repeat of the 2015 JCPOA experience, which the United States unilaterally abandoned in 2018.