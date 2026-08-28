Forest fire engulfs provinces of Muğla and Antalya

Hot, dry weather combined with strong winds caused a major forest fire in Türkiye, which has engulfed two provinces, including the resort city of Antalya.

A major forest fire is currently raging in the province of Muğla in Türkiye. The forests have been burning since Wednesday. The fire started in a farmstead in the Seydimeker district. The fire spread to a neighboring forest rapidly due to the dry, hot weather.

By now, the fire is being extinguished by 16 firefighting aircraft, 40 trucks, and over 250 firefighters.

Due to strong winds, the fire reached Antalya province by Saturday, where the districts of Kaş and Demre are currently burning. 19 firefighting aircraft, 72 trucks, and 450 firefighters are working to extinguish the fire.