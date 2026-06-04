Foundation laid for new residential quarter in Lachin

Construction has begun on a new residential quarter in the city of Lachin, representative of the Presidential Special Representation in the Lachin district Huseyn Guliyev said.

According to him, the project is important both for expanding the housing stock and creating new employment opportunities for the local population.

He noted that preparatory and mobilization works are already underway. The construction period is set at 24 months, with site grading and land preparation currently in progress.

The new residential area will cover a total of 57,470 square meters and has been designed in line with Lachin's urban development concept.

Under the project, 19 apartment buildings will be constructed, including 11 two-block and 8 single-block buildings. The structures, ranging from 3 to 5 storeys, will provide a total of 340 apartments.