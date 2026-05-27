Georgia and Türkiye discuss economy and Middle Corridor

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has met with Türkiye's newly appointed Ambassador to Tbilisi, Mustafa Türker Arı, to discuss bilateral economic cooperation and the development of the Middle Corridor.

Both sides highlighted the strategic nature of Georgian-Turkish relations, which are built on close collaboration regarding regional issues.

Particular attention was paid to the Middle Corridor project, with both officials stressing the importance of strengthening peace and stability in the region for the corridor's development.

The two sides also addressed economic matters, with Kobakhidze noting that Türkiye remains Georgia's largest foreign trade partner.