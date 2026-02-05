Georgia and USA discuss Middle Corridor development

Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister Lasha Darsalia visited Washington to discuss attracting US investment for the Middle Corridor transit route, according to Georgian media.

During his visit, Darsalia held meetings with US Deputy Secretaries of Commerce William Kimmitt and Jeffrey Kessler. Georgian Ambassador to the USA Tamar Taliashvili also participated in the discussions.

The parties reviewed key areas of bilateral cooperation, including economic ties, regional trade, artificial intelligence, and innovation.

The talks focused particularly on the development of the Middle Corridor and Georgia's strategic role within this transport network. The possibility of attracting US investment for its development was also discussed.