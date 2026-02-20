Georgia's course laid out in opening words of Constitution, Papuashvili says

On Georgia's First Constitution Day, Speaker of the Parliament Shalva Papuashvili emphasized the enduring value of the opening clause of the 1921 Basic Law.

Today, Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili issued a statement on the occasion of the First Constitution Day, celebrated annually in the republic on February 21, as it was on this day in 1921 that the Democratic Republic of Georgia adopted its Basic Law.

The parliamentarian called on politicians and citizens to adhere to the first sentence of that Georgian Constitution, which states: