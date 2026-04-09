Georgia's economy may grow by 5 in 2026 - World Bank

Georgia's economy could expand by around 5% in 2026, according to forecasts published in the World Bank's Europe and Central Asia Economic Update for April.

Experts also forecast price growth in the country at 5.5%.

Private consumption, construction, and re-exports support the Georgian economy, the report said.

"Uncertainty is impacting investment, while the region's resilience depends on energy and fertilizer imports",

the World Bank stated.

Economic growth rates are slowing across the region due to the geopolitical situation, trade disruptions, and the energy crisis, the report noted.