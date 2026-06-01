Vestnik Kavkaza

Government to allocate over 2 bln rubles for school repairs following floods in Dagestan

Government to allocate over 2 bln rubles for school repairs following floods in Dagestan
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

In Dagestan, over 2 bln rubles are being allocated for the restoration and major repairs of 130 schools and other educational institutions following the spring floods.

In the Republic of Dagestan, 130 educational facilities were damaged by massive floods, their restoration will require over 2 bln rubles, acting regional governor Fyodor Shchukin announced on Tuesday. 

Dagestan Prime Minister Magomed Ramazanov clarified that 36 institutions suffered the most damage: 6 schools and one kindergarten are beyond repair, while another 29 require major restoration work. Due to the destruction, over 1,300 students have been transferred to distance learning.

Restoration of the 36 most damaged facilities will cost the Russian government's reserve fund nearly 2,06 bln rubles, while the remaining 94 buildings will be repaired for 78.5 mln rubles from the republic's budget.

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