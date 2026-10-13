Hakan Fidan to attend CICA Summit in Baku

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will represent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the CICA summit in Baku, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced.

The summit will include a series of bilateral meetings and an address by the minister.

Fidan is expected to stress the need for joint solutions based on consultation, consensus, mutual trust, and regional responsibility amid global crises and geopolitical challenges.

The 7th CICA summit takes place in Baku on October 15 with representatives from the organisation's 28 member states. Azerbaijan has chaired CICA since 2024, and the forum will address regional security, Eurasian cooperation, and climate challenges.