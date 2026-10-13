Houthis claim strikes on Riyadh airport and facilities

Yemen’s Ansar Allah rebel movement, the Houthis, has struck facilities belonging to Saudi state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the rebels said.

"We conducted a military operation during which they struck Saudi Aramco facilities in Dhahran and the Eastern Province, King Khalid International Airport and a Saudi Aramco oil refinery in Riyadh," the statement said.

The rebels asserted that the attack involved "a large number of ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones."

The Houthis threatened to continue attacking airports and oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. They called on international transport companies, as well as civilians and personnel, to leave these facilities immediately, describing them as "legitimate targets." The rebels said their actions were in response to airstrikes by the Arab coalition on Sanaa and other Yemeni provinces