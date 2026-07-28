Houthis strike Saudi oil tanker with missile

Yemeni Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement have performed a ballistic missile strike on the Saudi oil tanker NCC Ghazal, the rebels' military spokesman Yahya Sarea has reported.

"The armed forces of Yemen conducted a military operation in which they attacked the Saudi oil tanker NCC Ghazal with several ballistic missiles for violating the ban on maritime shipping <...> and ignoring warnings," Sarea said.

According to the rebels' spokesman, as a result of the missile attack, the vessel was forced to change course.

Sarea also emphasized that the Houthis will continue to enforce the naval blockade of Saudi Arabia on the principle of "siege for siege and comprehensive escalation in response to comprehensive escalation."