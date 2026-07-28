US, Saudi Arabia strike Iran-aligned sites in Iraq - CENTCOM

The U.S. and Saudi Arabian military forces delivered strikes on Iran-aligned groups in Iraq, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported.

"U.S. Central Command and the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces conducted precision strikes in Iraq, July 28, against Iran-aligned terrorists that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) directed to attack U.S. forces and Saudi energy infrastructure," CENTCOM said.

"U.S. and Saudi fighter aircraft struck multiple terrorist logistics and weapons sites across eastern Iraq in a strong response to over 30 IRGC-directed aerial drone attacks in the last 72 hours," the statement added.

Earlier, Saudi Defense Ministry Spokesman Turki al-Maliki said that his country’s air defenses intercepted several UAVs launched from the territory of Iraq targeting the Kingdom's oil facilities.

Iran’s IRIB state television and radio broadcaster reported earlier, citing a source in military circles, that Iran had denied its involvement in the reported attack on Saudi Arabia from territories of other countries.