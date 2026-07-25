No talks underway with US - Iranian MFA

No consultations are currently taking place between Tehran and Washington, but the two sides have the opportunity to exchange messages through mediators, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"Mediators can convey messages from the U.S. to us regarding current developments in the region, but we are not engaged in any talks with the US at this point," Esmaeil Baghaei said.

According to him, Iran has not requested negotiations since tensions began escalating again.