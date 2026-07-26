US Congress trying to drive wedge between Baku and Yerevan

Last week, the Milli Majlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan protested against the anti-Azerbaijani bill adopted by the US House Foreign Affairs Committee on July 22, which it said contained "absolutely unfounded anti-Azerbaijani language".

"This initiative, which is a clear example of gross disregard for the norms and principles of international law, is another attempt to use the United States Congress as a tool of political pressure against Azerbaijan in the interests of the Armenian lobby",

the statement said.

The authorship of the bill raises doubts, as its creator, Congressman Brad Sherman, has long been associated with Armenian lobbying groups, according to the statement.

The same political line is followed by former International Criminal Court prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo, the statement said.

A number of European parliamentary structures, including PACE, are also trying to push biased initiatives against Azerbaijan, the parliament noted.

According to the statement, this is happening at a time when the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia is steadily advancing, and international efforts are focused on establishing a strong and lasting peace between the two countries.

"In such a situation, attempts by individual congressmen to adopt politically motivated unilateral decisions not only undermine the atmosphere of trust, but also hinder the peace process. Such actions only serve the interests of the radical chauvinist circles of the Armenian lobby",

the statement said.