Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance discloses funds for restoration of territories

Azerbaijan allocated 1.064 billion manats for the reconstruction and restoration of the country's liberated territories during the first half of 2026, according to the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry.

The ministry said the amount represented 30.4% of the annual allocation for reconstruction projects and was disbursed based on cash payment requests submitted by contracting organizations.

Of the total, 974.1 million manats was allocated to infrastructure projects. This included:

489.3 million manats for the design, construction and reconstruction of road infrastructure;

371.1 million manats for the design and construction of new residential complexes;

67.6 million manats for tourism infrastructure;

15.9 million manats for the design and construction of cable cars in Shusha, Khankendi, and Lachin;

15.3 million manats to provide electricity infrastructure for settlements in the liberated territories;

7.6 million manats for the design and construction of trunk water pipelines, wastewater and stormwater collectors, and related facilities;

7.3 million manats for the development of infrastructure in industrial parks.

In addition, 29.8 million manats was allocated to healthcare and cultural projects, 45.3 million manats to mine clearance operations, and 14.9 million manats to the construction and renovation of defense and law enforcement facilities.