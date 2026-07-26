Alanya to vote on future of Yandex Go and Uber

A vote on the future of taxi services Yandex Go and Uber will be held in the Turkish city of Alanya, with around 900 drivers taking part.

The city's Drivers' Association said regional authorities would create a legal framework to integrate the services if the vote passes. If the majority votes no, the operation of the platforms could be restricted.

The move comes amid complaints that the services disregard drivers' interests during the tourist season, while authorities seek to balance digital technologies with the traditional taxi format, TASS reported