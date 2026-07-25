Netanyahu departs for Washington

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed for Washington on Monday from the Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel ahead of a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, according to Israeli media.

Netanyahu's office confirmed his departure after his plane had taken off shortly before 1 pm (10:00GMT) local time from the air force base near Beersheba.

"I am heading out now to a meeting with our friend, President Donald Trump - this is our eighth meeting since he was elected to his second term, more than with any other international leader," Netanyahu said.

The Israeli PM noted the two leaders would discuss "all the issues on the table," adding that Iran would be the primary focus of the talks.

"In our meeting, we will discuss all the issues on the table, with Iran at the forefront," Netanyahu said.

The flight had originally been scheduled to depart at 11 am (08:00GMT) but was delayed by about two hours. Netanyahu's office did not explain the delay or why he departed from a military airbase instead of Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv.