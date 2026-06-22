IAEA inspections of damaged nuclear sites not planned - Baghaei

There is no instruction to inspect Iran's damaged nuclear facilities by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said.

The official noted that Iran has neither held a meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi in Switzerland nor plans for the UN nuclear watchdog to inspect Iran’s damaged nuclear facilities.

According to him, there is no protocol for such inspections. He added that Iran will continue its current obligations as a member of the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and under its safeguards agreement with the IAEA.

"In general, there was no meeting with the IAEA Director General Agency Rafael Grossi during the discussions between Iran and the U.S. in Switzerland and within the framework of the discussions. Moreover, there is no instruction to inspect Iran's nuclear facilities damaged as a result of the U.S. and Israel's military attack on Iran's nuclear facilities," Baghaei said.

The spokesperson noted that Iran, as a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and a party implementing the safeguards agreements, continues the current process, which is also completely clear.