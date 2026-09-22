Record number of foreign tourists expected for Formula 1 in Baku

A record number of foreign tourists will attend the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, according to the Baku City Ring Operational Company.

In 2025, around 14,000 foreign citizens visited the capital during the race weekend, and this year's figure is expected to surpass that, with visitors from over 100 countries.

Official statistics show that over 80% of race tickets last year were purchased by foreign fans.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held in Baku on September 24, 25, and 26.