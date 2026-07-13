Ilham Aliyev meets President of Slovakia in Shusha

An official welcome ceremony for President of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini was held in Azerbaijan's Shusha on July 14.

A guard of honor was arranged for the President of Slovakia in the square decorated with the national flags of both countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Slovakia. The national anthems of the Slovak Republic and Azerbaijan were played.

The guard of honor marched past Ilham Aliyev and Peter Pellegrini to the accompaniment of a military march.

Members of the Azerbaijani delegation were presented to President Peter Pellegrini, while members of the Slovak delegation were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev.

The heads of state posed for official photographs.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a one-on-one meeting and an expanded meeting with Peter Pellegrini.

The President of the Slovak Republic arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit on July 13.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Slovakia at Fuzuli International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of both countries.

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, along with other officials.