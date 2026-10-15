Ilham Aliyev receives Hakan Fidan in Baku

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of the 7th CICA summit in Baku, the Azerbaijani presidential press service said.

AZERTAC reports the two sides exchanged views on recent developments in Azerbaijani‑Turkish relations.

Fidan is in Baku for the summit, which focuses on strengthening cooperation and confidence‑building among Asian nations.

Before the meeting, Turkish Foreign Minister addressed the summit, saying mounting crises are creating international uncertainty and that collective solutions are needed to address the pressing challenges.

Hakan Fidan identified developing a culture of dialogue — aimed at building mutual trust through cooperation and regional responsibility — as a key priority for participants.