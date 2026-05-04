Ilham Aliyev's participation at EPC Summit signals new regional atmosphere - Costa

The participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in the European Political Community Summit reflects a new atmosphere between Armenia and Azerbaijan, President of the European Council António Costa said at a press conference following the EU-Armenia summit in Yerevan.

He noted the EPC Summit and the first-ever EU-Armenia summit marked important milestones in regional engagement and dialogue.

The President of the European Council said that the broader process reflects growing momentum toward stability and cooperation in the South Caucasus.

“The participation of President Ilham Aliyev in the European Political Community summit yesterday is a testimony of the new atmosphere between your two countries,” Costa said.

According to him, a stable and prosperous South Caucasus is essential for long-term regional development and peace.