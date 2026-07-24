Iran, Armenia expand energy cooperation

The Iranian and Armenian authorities have agreed to establish a joint specialized working group to develop bilateral cooperation in energy and gas trade.

During a meeting in Tehran, Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad and Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure David Khudatyan decided to establish an energy working group.

The parties discussed a wide range of projects, including expanding bilateral trade, exporting technical and engineering services, constructing an oil refinery, and supplying petroleum products to Armenia.

"Tehran and Yerevan agreed to establish a joint specialized working group and proposed to begin its work as soon as possible so that concrete results can be assessed during the next round of bilateral talks,”

- Mohsen Paknejad said.