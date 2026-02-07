Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran-US talks mark a step forward - Pezeshkian

Iran-US talks mark a step forward - Pezeshkian
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

According to President of the Islamic Republic Masoud Pezeshkian, the talks between Iran and the USA, organized with the participation of regional countries, marked a step forward.

President Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran has consistently pursued a diplomatic approach aimed at the peaceful resolution of problems.

He reaffirmed Tehran's logical position on its nuclear program, describing it as a legitimate right enshrined in the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

"Iran always responds to respect with respect, but does not submit to violence",

Pezeshkian stated.

The talks, held on February 6, focused on Iran's nuclear program. Both sides agreed to continue further contacts.

530 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.