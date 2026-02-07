Iran-US talks mark a step forward - Pezeshkian

According to President of the Islamic Republic Masoud Pezeshkian, the talks between Iran and the USA, organized with the participation of regional countries, marked a step forward.

President Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran has consistently pursued a diplomatic approach aimed at the peaceful resolution of problems.

He reaffirmed Tehran's logical position on its nuclear program, describing it as a legitimate right enshrined in the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

"Iran always responds to respect with respect, but does not submit to violence",

Pezeshkian stated.

The talks, held on February 6, focused on Iran's nuclear program. Both sides agreed to continue further contacts.