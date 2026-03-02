Moscow grateful to Baku for evacuation of Russians from Iran - Mishustin

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin held a phone conversation today with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov to discuss current issues in Russia-Azerbaijan trade and economic cooperation, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Mishustin expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani leadership for assisting in the rapid evacuation of Russian citizens from Iran amid a complex regional situation.

During the discussion, positive trends in bilateral trade were also reviewed, as well as the implementation of joint projects in various sectors of mutual interest.