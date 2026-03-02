Vestnik Kavkaza

Moscow grateful to Baku for evacuation of Russians from Iran - Mishustin

Moscow grateful to Baku for evacuation of Russians from Iran - Mishustin
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin held a phone conversation today with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov to discuss current issues in Russia-Azerbaijan trade and economic cooperation, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Mishustin expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani leadership for assisting in the rapid evacuation of Russian citizens from Iran amid a complex regional situation.

During the discussion, positive trends in bilateral trade were also reviewed, as well as the implementation of joint projects in various sectors of mutual interest.

440 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.