Two earthquakes hit Sochi

An earthquake hit the Sochi region on Tuesday. It measured 4.4, there were no casualties. Another 4.7-point earthquake followed shortly after. Head of the city Andrey Proshunin noted that the Caucasus Mountains are a seismically active region.

Today, an earthquake was registered near Sochi, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reports.

The magnitude of the tremors was 4.4, with the epicenter at a depth of 35 km.

The earthquake was recorded 32 km from the resort. According to local authorities, no one was injured.

Shortly after the first, a second earthquake occurred in the Sochi region. According to preliminary estimates by seismologists, its magnitude was 4.7.

