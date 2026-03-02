Russian Foreign Ministry urges Russians to refrain from traveling to Persian Gulf

Russians should refrain from visiting the Persian Gulf countries for now, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced. It is dangerous to stay there until the situation in the region stabilizes.

The Russian Foreign Ministry recommends citizens to refrain from traveling to the Persian Gulf states until military action in the Middle East ends. The relevant statement was issued by the Russian ministry.

"Considering the partial opening of the airspace of these countries for repatriation flights by Russian and foreign airlines to quickly return tourists stranded in transit hubs since February 28, we strongly recommend refraining from traveling to the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia for tourism purposes until active hostilities cease and the situation with air travel and airports fully normalizes,”

– the Russian Foreign Ministry informed.

The Foreign Ministry also urged Russian citizens in the region to take enhanced personal safety measures.