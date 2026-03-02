Tehran denies ties with Hezbollah

Iranian authorities have denied any contact with Hezbollah. Tehran emphasizes that the organization operates independently.

Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ali Bahraini, stated that Tehran has no contacts with Lebanese Hezbollah. According to Bahraini, Iran is capable of defending itself without outside assistance.

"There is no coordination between Iran and Hezbollah. We don't need outside partners to defend our country. We are capable of doing so ourselves,”

– the Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN said.

Bahraini noted that Hezbollah plays a crucial role in Lebanon's defense. The Iranian Permanent Representative stated that the Israeli army continues to attack targets in Lebanon in defiance of the agreements reached.