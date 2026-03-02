Vestnik Kavkaza

Iranian death toll from US-Israeli attacks nears 800

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Iranian death toll from U.S. and Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic has climbed to 787, the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) reported.

"According to reports from operational groups, 787 Iranian nationals have unfortunately been killed as a result of these attacks. Search and rubble-clearing efforts, as well as the transportation of the injured and provision of medical assistance are ongoing," the statement reads.

So far, a total of 1,039 strikes on 153 areas across Iran have been recorded, with damage caused to at least 504 facilities.

