Iran announces number of drones destroyed amid US-Israeli attacks

Iran, the US and Israel, are actively using drones in the conflict. According to Iranian officials, Iranian forces have destroyed 35 enemy UAVs.

The Iranian army has destroyed 35 US and Israeli UAVs since February 28, the Iranian army's press service reported.

According to the press service, 6 Hermes drones were destroyed while attempting to attack Tehran, Tabriz, and Isfahan.

”Since the beginning of the war, 35 advanced enemy drones have been destroyed and shot down by air defense forces, fighter jets of the Iranian Air Force, and units of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,”

– the Iranian army press service informed.

