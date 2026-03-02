Azerbaijan leads globally in number of pipeline gas delivery destinations, Ilham Aliyev says

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev explained how the country has implemented plans to expand the geography of its gas supplies: Azerbaijan now ranks first in the world in terms of the number of countries to which it supplies pipeline gas.

The head of state recalled that he had previously spoken of gas supplies to 12 countries.

"Currently, the number of countries where Azerbaijani gas reaches consumers has grown to 16. And according to this indicator, Azerbaijan ranks first in the world in terms of the number of countries to which it supplies pipeline gas,”

– Ilham Aliyev said.