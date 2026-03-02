IDF troops enter southern Lebanon, Hezbollah declares war on Israel

The IDF is operating in southern Lebanon as part of Operation Roaring Lion, according to a Tuesday morning statement from Israel's military.

The Israeli military also said it had deployed troops to several locations in southern Lebanon in what it described as a "forward defence" measure along the border.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said he "authorized the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to advance and take control of additional strategic positions in Lebanon in order to prevent attacks on Israeli border communities".

Israel announced Tuesday morning it had begun a new round of "simultaneous strikes in Tehran and Beirut".

Earlier, Hezbollah opened a new front in the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.