Situation in Iran not to affect TRIPP project, Alen Simonyan says

According to Alen Simonyan, the Iranian escalation will not affect the implementation of the TRIPP. The Speaker of the Armenian Parliament also expressed a desire to distance himself from the conflict in order to preserve the achievements of the Baku-Yerevan normalization process.

Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan stated that the tense events of recent days in the Middle East will not affect the implementation of the Trump Route (TRIPP) project. Simonyan expressed hope that the conflict will enter a de-escalation phase.

"At the same time, we understand that this is a very major geopolitical issue and perhaps even one of the largest wars, which, thank God, has nothing to do with us. And we hope that this will in no way affect Armenia's interests,”

– Alen Simonyan said.