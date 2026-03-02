Georgia proud to participate in Southern Gas Corridor, Mariam Kvrivishvili says

Georgian Minister of Economy Mariam Kvrivishvili stated that Georgia intends to achieve full energy self-sufficiency by 2036. Tbilisi is proud of its role in the Southern Gas Corridor.

Georgian Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili stated that Tbilisi values ​​its participation in the Southern Gas Corridor project. The statement was made at the 12th ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council in Baku.

"Georgia has proven its active support and indispensability in the project, and is committed to a strategic partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation between all stakeholders,”

– Mariam Kvrivishvili said.