Trump outlines goals of military operations against Iran

Donald Trump outlined four goals of the US military operation in Iran. According to Trump, the US military has "unlimited supplies" of weapons, so the operation will continue.

US President Donald Trump is determined to continue military action against Iran. He said it is "too late" to negotiate. He also outlined the main objectives of the strikes against Iran.

According to Trump, Washington seeks to demilitarize Iran by eliminating its missile and naval forces. The US military must also deprive Iran of the ability to develop nuclear weapons. Washington also intends to deprive Tehran of the ability to arm "terrorist proxy forces" that could destabilize the region.