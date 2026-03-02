Vestnik Kavkaza

127 Russians evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan - report

Иран на границе с Азербайджаном
From 08:00 (GMT+4) on February 28 through 10:00 (GMT+4) on March 3, a total of 615 people from various countries were safely evacuated to Azerbaijan, APA reported.

The evacuated persons include 157 Azerbaijani, 150 Chinese, 127 Russian, 66 Pakistani, 52 Tajik, 18 Saudi Arabian, 7 Georgian, 6 UAE, 5 Serbian, 4 Jordanian, 3 Qatari, and 3 Bangladeshi citizens.

The list also includes five citizens of the Philippines, Nepal, Kazakhstan, France, and Uzbekistan. One evacuated person each was from Türkiye, Italy, Poland, Tunisia, Lebanon, India, and Brazil.

Yesterday, the first group of 32 Russian citizens evacuated from Iran arrived from Baku to Moscow.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said that more than 500 Russians have currently registered to leave Iran for Azerbaijan.

