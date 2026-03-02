Israel destroys Iranian presidential office and Supreme National Security Council

Overnight, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran’s “leadership complex” in Tehran, the military said. According to the IDF, around 100 fighter jets dropped over 250 bombs on the complex.
The buildings targeted in the complex included Iran’s presidential bureau, the headquarters of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, a compound used by Iran’s “most senior forum” for meetings, as well as an “institution for training Iranian army officers,” according to the IDF.
“The leadership complex of the regime is one of the most secured assets in Iran and spans many streets in the heart of Tehran,” the military said.