Israel not to achieve regime change in Iran, Hakan Fidan says

The Turkish Foreign Ministry stated that Tel Aviv is aiming to overthrow the ruling regime in Tehran, but will fail.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expects regime change in Iran, but there is currently no possibility for this, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

According to the Foreign Minister, the Israeli leadership's main goal for many years has been to overthrow the Iranian political regime, and Tel Aviv sees it as the main threat both today and in the future.

"Previously, he (Benjamin Netanyahu – ed.) defined the threat as 'Iran's capabilities.' Now he has gone beyond capabilities and defined it as the regime itself. His goal is regime change,”

– Hakan Fidan said.