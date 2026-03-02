War against Iran increases nuclear risk in the region, Lavrov says

Viktor Konstantinov

A US and Israeli military operation against Iran, related to its nuclear program, could encourage both Iran and also neighboring states to consider developing nuclear weapons, Lavrov warned.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sees the war unleashed by the US and Israel against Iran as an incentive for the development of nuclear weapons in the Middle East.

Firstly, speaking at a press conference in Brunei, the minister noted that uranium enrichment for peaceful purposes is an inalienable right of Iran, which they are attempting to deprive it of. He noted that the idea that Iran is the only country in the world that should renounce its right to peaceful nuclear energy is unrealistic.

"If this logic continues to be pursued, I guarantee you that forces and influential movements will emerge in Iran to do exactly what the Americans want to avoid: acquire a nuclear bomb,”

– Sergey Lavrov said.

Why does the Middle East need nuclear weapons?

In a conversation with a Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent, Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine and military analyst, agreed with Sergey Lavrov that the threat of nuclear weapons appearing in the Middle East after the Iran conflict is real.

"International law is being destroyed by the US's adventurous actions. President Donald Trump has effectively declared that what he personally considers good and right for the world is what is good and right. This was followed by a military operation in Venezuela, and now a military operation in Iran. For wealthy, resource-rich countries, it is becoming clear that the only way to protect themselves is to acquire nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them," he said.