Iran announces death toll from new US strikes

Iran has released the death toll from the latest US strikes. According to authorities, 35 dead and approximately 300 injured.

"By 12:00 (11:30 Moscow time - the editor's note) today, the number of casualties from the attacks has exceeded 300. Unfortunately, 35 of our compatriots have died. Among the dead are two women and one teenager under 18",

the Iranian Health Ministry said.

The escalation began on July 8, when both sides launched mutual strikes. Iranian officials have said the ceasefire memorandum is now in crisis.