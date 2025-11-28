Iran boycotts FIFA World Cup draw

The Iranian delegation has withdrawn from the draw ceremony for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, citing U.S. visa restrictions that have impacted Iranian athletes, spokesperson for the Iranian Football Federation Amir Mehdi Alavi said.

"Due to the unsportsmanlike conduct of the American side, the Iranian delegation has decided not to participate in the draw scheduled for December 5," Alavi said.

Iranian football federation President Mehdi Taj was one of three individuals denied a visa by the U.S. state department.

This year's tournament will see a historic expansion to 48 teams for the first time. Hosted jointly by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to take place from June 11 to July 19. The draw is scheduled to be held in Washington on December 5, 2025.