Iran confirms talks with USA in Oman

Iran and the USA have finalized the date and venue for their nuclear negotiations. They are scheduled to occur in Oman on February 6, as reported by the Iranian state news agency ISNA.

"Talks between Iran and the US will take place on Friday in Oman. The main topic will be the Iranian nuclear dossier, and one of Iran's demands is the lifting of sanctions",

The format of the meeting will mirror previous discussions and will be mediated by Muscat, RIA Novosti reports.

The Iranian delegation will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the U.S. side will be represented by Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.

This confirmation follows earlier statements from Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei, who noted that planning for the talks was complete and that Oman and Türkiye were being considered as potential venues.