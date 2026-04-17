Iran considers new proposals from the US

Iran has received new US proposals for a peaceful resolution to the standoff between the two countries that began on February 28, the country's Supreme Security Council reported today.

Iran has received new proposals from the US for a peaceful resolution to the conflict between the two countries that erupted on February 28, Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir presented the relevant documents during his visit to Tehran.

"Over the past few days, during the Pakistani Army Chief's visit to Tehran as a mediator, new US proposals were presented, which Iran is studying."

- the statement by the Supreme National Security Council reads.

The new US proposals are currently being studied, the country's Supreme National Security Council informed.