Iran decides to change policy toward UAE - media

Iran has decided to fundamentally change its approach to relations with the UAE, citing intelligence about Abu Dhabi's role in supporting aggression against the Islamic Republic.

"In response to these hostile actions, we declare that Iran will end the policy of restraint it has maintained toward the UAE for several weeks since the start of the war",

an Iranian source said.

The source said Iran has evidence that the UAE has deployed camps and bases intended for the US military on its territory and has made some of its military airfields available to the US for strikes against Iran.