Iran football team appeals US visa denials for 2026 World Cup

Four members of Iran's World Cup delegation have filed appeals after being denied US visas for the 2026 tournament.

Only two employees of the Iran Football Federation's international department and one technical staff member have received visas so far.

Eleven others are still dealing with visa issues. Meanwhile, six delegation members - including Federation's President Mehdi Taj - have been refused entry again.

Of the 15 initial applicants who were denied, 10 have resubmitted applications since Iran moved its team base to Mexico.

In the World Cup group stage, Iran is scheduled to play New Zealand on June 15 in Inglewood, California, then Belgium on June 21, and Egypt on June 26 in Seattle. The tournament runs through July 19.