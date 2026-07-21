Pashinyan holds telephone conversation with Merz

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has held a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, German government Spokesman Stefan Cornelius reported.

The two leaders discussed the situation in the Middle East and the Ukraine crisis, as well as the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan.

"The German Chancellor called for further steps in the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan and emphasized its importance for regional stability",

Cornelius said.

The conversation also touched on bilateral ties between Yerevan and Berlin, as well as prospects for developing dialogue between Armenia and the EU.