Turkish authorities detain illegal migrants

Turkish authorities have detained more than 350 illegal migrants in a nationwide operation across all 81 provinces, with deportations already underway, the Interior Ministry said.

The operation involved 26,236 police and gendarmerie officers, who searched 14,142 locations, including 3,795 abandoned buildings, and detained 355 irregular migrants, along with 25 people suspected of organising smuggling channels, AZERTAC reported.

A total of 7,447 public spaces and 449 terminals were checked across the country.

The Interior Ministry has begun deporting those detained to their countries of origin.