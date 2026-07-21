Wang Yi and Marco Rubio discuss US-Iran conflict

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks in Manila. The two sides discussed the details of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s upcoming visit to the United States, as well as the conflict involving Iran.

They also addressed the situation in the Strait of Hormuz. Beijing stressed that it does not support any restrictions on passage along international trade routes or the imposition of tolls on ship passage.

The two diplomatic chiefs also discussed the development of cooperation between the US and China.

"We now need to determine exactly which areas these are in order to lay the foundation for a very positive visit. We've discussed this at length",

Marco Rubio said.

The diplomats stressed the importance of upholding the agreements between the two leaders and removing obstacles to dialogue between Beijing and Washington.