Iran invites IAEA inspectors to visit nuclear facilities, JD Vance says

Iranian leaders are ready to allow IAEA inspectors into their nuclear facilities, JD Vance says. According to the US Vice President, this is precisely what Washington wants.

Iranian authorities had agreed to allow IAEA inspectors to visit nuclear facilities within the country. US Vice President JD Vance announced at a press conference on June 22.

"The Iranians have agreed to invite IAEA inspectors back into their country,”

– JD Vance said.

He noted that this marks "the first step toward final denuclearization or the cessation of the nuclear program in the Islamic Republic."